Wednesday, 26 October 2022 – A Jewish educational consultant at Kanye West’s Donda Academy private school has reportedly resigned just months after it opened because of his anti-Semitic outbursts.

According to Mail Online, Dr. Tamar Andrews, 57, stepped down from her role at Donda Academy, in Simi Valley, California, following the rapper’s series of posts on social media.

She had been working as a consultant at the secretive preparatory school when it opened its doors in September, where fees are $15,000 annually. But had to step down from her role after West, 45, made several anti-Semitic outbursts which have seen him dropped by sportswear giant Adidas.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter the president of Temple Isaiah of LA, where Andrews is a director, said: ‘Dr. Andrews immediately resigned from Donda Academy following Ye West’s tweet.

‘Her last day was October 11, 2022, as she felt she could no longer support the organization.’

West has previously claimed that 82 pupils have been enrolled in the exclusive school with two families claiming they are forced to sign nondisclosure agreements, which is in keeping with the secretive nature of the school.

Malik Yusef, a producer and longtime collaborator of West’s who says he helped shape the school’s concept, says the rapper is ‘serious’ about the project.

Dr. Andrews previously defended the school for forcing parents of each student to sign an NDA, something which she called an ‘informal agreement to Rolling Stone.

Speaking previously, she said: ‘Honestly, we don’t care if people know about the school.

‘The people that want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area and they know that we’re there … there is also a certain notoriety that comes with being affiliated with Donda.

‘So, I don’t know that we have to advertise, which is a blessing and a curse.’

This comes shortly after Kanye lost his billionaire status after being dropped by Adidas amid growing backlash over his anti-Semitic rants.

The rapper’s $220million annual deal with the German sports brand, which is worth $1.5billion in total, was terminated after his controversial behaviour.