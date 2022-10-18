Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – Billionaire Jeff Bezos has been spotted making out with his girlfriend of three and half years, Lauren Sanchez, at a restaurant in Rome, Italy.

58-year-old Bezos and 52-year-old Sanchez dined at Aroma restaurant in Rome, the latest stop in their global love tour.

TMZ reported that Lauren and Jeff acted like high school kids at the restaurant they were spotted at.

At some point, they were sucking down pasta, and at another time, they sucked just their face.

The couple have been all over the place; cruising on yachts, hitting up celeb hot spots in L.A. like Nobu, going to swanky parties, etc.