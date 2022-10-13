Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Jamie Foxx was denied entry to the venue of Cardi B’s 30th birthday party.

Cardi turned 30 on October 11 and she threw a big party to celebrate.

A video shared online shows actor Jamie Foxx arriving at the party in style.

As he stepped out of his white Rolls-Royce, and walked to the entrance with his entourage, photographers swarmed him.

However, he is immediately seen returning to his car while photographers asked why they rejected him.

Jamie did not say a word but the bouncer soon realised he had made a terrible mistake and ran out to the street, telling Jamie it’s cool for him to enter.

But Jamie Foxx wasn’t having it, and said to the man: “No, we not good. Nah ni**a, it’s all good! I love you, but it was too much.”

According to a photo agency, Jamie was initially turned away because he had too many guests with him.

Watch the video below.

Jamie Foxx reacts to being denied entry into Cardi B’s birthday party. pic.twitter.com/Gx2f2JrSWW — DFG  (@dramaforthegirl) October 12, 2022