Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – The ‘Late, Late Show’ host James Corden is currently enmeshed in a faceoff with restaurateur Keith McNally, who owns the highly acclaimed Balthazar in NYC.

McNally took to Instagram earlier today to call out the show host who he described as a “cretin of a man” for what he claims was abhorrent behavior at his establishment.

He alleged that James was abusive to his staff on at least two occasions while eating there, so much so, that he felt compelled to out him publicly; something that’s almost never done by high-end restaurant owners.

Sharing details two alleged incidents in which he says James lost his cool to the point of absurdity, McNally further revealed that the show host is now banned from Balthazar.

He wrote;

James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.

I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh.

Here are two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff. He behaviored similarly in my former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, a few years back.



MANAGER’S REPORT # 1:



‘In June, James Corden was here on table 61. (Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants.) After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said:

“Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that.” ‘



MANAGER’S REPORT # 2:



‘James Corden was at Balthazar with his wife on October 9th for brunch. He asked for a table outside. Brunch Maitre D’ Allie Wolters took the party to table 301. Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad. That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!” M.K. was very apologetic and brought G. over to the table. He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.’ M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift.’