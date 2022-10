Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 14, 2022 – Crossdresser James Brown has apologized to his father over his sex tape leak which became a trending discussion on social message.

Sharing screenshot of a message between him and his dad, James Brown apologized to his father for all he has put him through.

He also promised to come back “big and mighty”.

The crossdresser tweeted;