Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 21, 2022 – Jada Pinkett has disclosed that her husband Will Smith takes trips with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino without her.

The actress has been married to actor Will Smith since 1997 but, before that, Will, 54, was married to first wife Sheree Zampino from 1992 to 1995.

During their three-year marriage, Will and Sheree welcomed son Trey, now 29, and he went on to welcome two more children with Jada, son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21.

Will and Sheree have been co-parenting amicably and Sheree also has a good relationship with Jada.

Jada revealed that she is so comfortable with the bond between Will and Sheree that she’s happy for Sheree to take her place accompanying Will on business trips.

During the latest episode of Jada’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Sheree explained: “With Will, we’re better as co-parents than we were as husband and wife. We came together to have Tre, it took the two of us to make him but then we shifted.”

Jada interjected: “You guys really enjoy each other.”

Country singer Jana Kramer, who was this week’s celebrity guest, then asked Jada: “Does that ever get under your skin?”

Jada responded: “Never. They take trips, I’m not there. They do their thing. Not together romantically but if he’s going on a book tour and his mum is going and his sister, it’s fun for me to watch them enjoy each other. It takes time though.”

Jada then added with a laugh: “We’re not having a throuple though everyone, let’s make that clear because you know that’ll be the next rumour.”

Watch the video below