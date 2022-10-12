Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – Actor, Mofe Duncan has shared his thoughts on crossdresser, James Brown’s sex tape.

Mofe Duncan who reacted to the sex tape leak via his Instastory, stated that it’s disturbing that someone who claims to be HIV positive, is having unprotected sex.

He also said that it’s disturbing that James Brown had acrylic nails on while having unprotected sex with the lady who was moaning.

James Brown has however said in a previous post that he is not HIV positive.

According to him, he claimed to be HIV positive at the time of his infamous arrest to escape prosecution by the police.

Check this out