Saturday, 15 October 2022 – Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, has revealed he had fulfilled his lifelong dream to play at Old Trafford after starring against Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday October 13.

Uzoho, who is Omonia’s second-choice goalkeeper, was in goal post in the game against the team he has supported since he was a child.

During the match, the 23-year-old made a number of impressive saves to deny the hosts throughout the game, before he was finally beaten by Scott McTominay in added time as United secured a late 1-0 win.

Despite the defeat, Uzoho was still in good spirits in his post-match interview after shining on the biggest stage.

‘I am not disappointed because we had a good game. It would have been perfect to get at least a point but I’m happy, Uzoho told BT Sport.

‘It is not an easy stadium to play in with these big players but I’m happy in general.

‘It’s a dream come true for me. I have dreamed to play here for a long time. When I saw the draw, I wanted to play at Old Trafford and I thank God for giving me the opportunity to play.’

Uzoho also received praise from Robbie Savage, who commentated on the game for BT Sport, as he identified the shot-stopper as Omonia’s standout performer.

When asked if it was the performance of his career, Uzoho replied modestly: ‘Arguably, I think so.’

The 25-cap Nigeria international continued: ‘I am proud of my teammates because it was not a one-man job. We gave everything out there as a team and I am happy with my performance.’

Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves watched Uzoho’s interview from the BT Sport studio, and both men were delighted to see that the goalkeeper had enjoyed his moment in the spotlight.

‘I’m really chuffed for him, and that smile on his face…’ Scholes said.

‘This game will change his career, arguably his life. I think that’s what sport is all about, moments like that,’ Hargreaves added.