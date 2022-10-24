Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 24, 2022 – NTV investigative reporter, Brian Obuya, claims that slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was wanted by some top officials in the Pakistani Government after exposing corruption scandals.

According to Obuya, Sharif first went into exile in Dubai after receiving endless threats from senior Pakistani Government officials.

The rogue Government officials hired mercenaries to track him but their mission flopped.

He would later travel to Kenya after leaving Dubai, where he was shot dead under unclear circumstances on Sunday night.

Obuya’s sentiments were echoed by renowned Pakistani human rights activist Adil Raja.

Adil said Sharif was killed by a state-sponsored criminal cartel of Pakistani, following his recent explosive documentary dubbed BehindClosedDoors.

He exposed Senior Pakistani Government officials involved in corruption in the documentary.

Early reports indicate that Mr. Sharif was travelling back to Nairobi from Magadi with his driver when he met his death at a police roadblock.

The car had been flagged down by officers, though the police are yet to officially comment on the matter.

His driver was reportedly injured and taken to hospital.

The news of his demise was first announced on social media by his wife Javeria Siddique, leading to a speculation frenzy as Pakistani netizens tried to make sense of his death.

Sharif, a fierce critic of the Pakistani government, had left the country earlier this year after a series of sedition cases were filed against him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.