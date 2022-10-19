Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was handed a lifeline in the Ksh7.4 billion graft case.

This is after it emerged that the lead detective, drawn from the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), applied for the case to be withdrawn altogether.

Officers who were enjoined in the case also recanted their evidence against Gachagua, who accused the former government of a witch-hunt.

For the case to proceed, the DCI officers were to present documents and files covering five key areas, which they failed, prompting the court to adjourn the case on Monday, October 17.

In the first area, the investigator was advised to present separate files according to each county the case revolved. The three counties were Bungoma, Nyeri and Kwale.

The investigators were also required to present 12 documents relating to the tenders in question.

Prosecutors wanted specifications of various items, an annual budget, and procurement plan, a list of pre-qualified firms, company registration documents, letters of awards, and tender bid documents, among others, all of which were missing.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) also requested six documents from financial institutions and several files relating to the various companies mentioned in the case adduced.

One of the co-accused persons also failed to show up in court with his lawyers, arguing that there was a miscommunication regarding the hearing.

Following his submission, Magistrate Victor Wakulime granted a plea filed before the court by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji, who asked for more time to review the case.

The court granted the team three weeks to review the affidavit submitted by the second in command relating to the case.

Gachagua was accused of committing economic crimes, including the fraudulent acquisition of public property, acquisition of proceeds of crime, conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, conflict of interest, and money laundering.

However, the former Mathira MP denied all the allegations, setting the stage for a legal battle.

