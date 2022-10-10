Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 10, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration will first reward party loyalists before considering members of the opposition.

Speaking on Sunday in Uasin Gishu County during a thanksgiving organized by President William Ruto’s Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet, Gachagua said the government will first consider Kenya kwanza Alliance loyalists before considering Azimio La Umoja Members in government appointments.

Gachagua gave an example of how the Kenya Kwanza government rewarded Moses Wetangula with the Speaker of the National Assembly post after delivering Bungoma county votes to Ruto’s basket during the August 9th Presidential election.

“I want say thank you to Wetangula, people of Bungoma and Trans Nzoia, your votes helped us a lot. Thank you very much Mr Speaker. Ndivo ujue unavuna unachopanda, si alitusaidia, sasa amepata spika, wengine wanataka Kuvuna pahali hawakupanda, wale walipanda, Kwanza wavune. Tukimalizana na wale waliopanda, wakishavuna, wale hawakupanda wachukue yale yatabaki ndiyo tusonge Mbele,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.