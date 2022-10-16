Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 16, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s obsession with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is out of this world.

This is after he continued blaming him for their failure to reduce the high cost of living one month since they took office.

Speaking in Kirinyaga county yesterday during the launch of Thiba Dam, Gachagua blamed Raila for putting the country in the mess that it is in by failing to oversight ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

According to Gachagua, Raila should not complain about the high cost of living because he is to blame for it.

“If Raila had done his work to oversight Uhuru’s government, we wouldn’t have been where we are as a country. Now you are complaining that the cost of living is high and you are the ones who abandoned your roles and left it to the thieves,” stated Gachagua.

However, he asked Kenyans for more time to sort things out.

“Give us more time to sort this government. You heard me in Kasarani say; we found out that the store had nothing. Even rats left because there was nothing to eat,” he said.

