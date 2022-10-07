Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 7, 2022 – The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has told former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu not to uncork the champagne yet over his Sh588 million graft case which has allegedly been dropped thanks to his deep connections to President William Ruto and his government.

In a statement, the office of the Director of the Public Prosecution (ODPP) maintained that it is still pursuing a graft case against Waititu.

According to ODPP, contrary to reports that the Ksh588 million graft case had been dropped, it would appeal the decision of the High Court prohibiting the prosecution of five accused persons in the case.

ODPP stated that it had already made plans to appeal the decision as they were displeased with the decision.

“Contrary to media reports, the High Court has not dropped anti-corruption charges against Ferdinand Waititu but has only granted orders of prohibition in respect of five (5) of his co-accused persons who are members of the tender evaluation committee.”

“The Office of The Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) being dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court has initiated an appeal in the Court of Appeal against the whole of the decision and intends to proceed with the case against the other accused persons including Ferdinand Waititu which is still pending before the Chief Magistrates court at Milimani Anti-corruption Division,” read the statement in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.