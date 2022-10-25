Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – Former Nyandarua county speaker, Ndegwa Wahome, has said it is just a matter of time before former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka joins President William Ruto’s government.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Monday evening, Wahome said Kalonzo is a tough negotiator who ultimately gets what he wants.

“One thing I respect about Kalonzo Musyoka is that he is a very hard negotiator. And Kalonzo Musyoka looks at his interests and maybe those of his people without blinking,” said Wahome.

His remarks come after President William Ruto said over the weekend in Kitui County that he had reached out to the Wiper Party boss to form a government with him, only for Musyoka to tell him that he is still in the opposition.

Wahome believes Kalonzo Musyoka is buying time before engaging the President on his terms.

