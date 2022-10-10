Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 9, 2022 – Shakira took to Instagram to pour out her heart months after Gerard Pique left her for a younger woman.

The singer and footballer were together for 12 years and have 2 sons together.

However, it was revealed earlier this year that Gerard has moved on with PR student, Clara Chía Matí, 23.

Shakira has maintained a dignified silence since the split but took to Instagram today to express her pain.

She shared a video of a man crushing a heart beneath his shoe and wrote in the caption:

“I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen.”

Watch the video below