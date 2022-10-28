Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 28 October 2022 – A suspected cyber fraudster who defrauds foreigners online has called out a witch doctor for giving him charms that did not work.

In a video posted on social media, the heartbroken ‘Yahoo Boy’ could be seen trying to use the juju to compel a foreign client to send him money.

Unfortunately, things did not go as expected.

Another part of the clip showed him calling the ‘Jujuman’ and questioning him why he took him for a ride by giving him charms that failed to work.

In response, the witch doctor asked him if he was sure that he used the charms correctly.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.