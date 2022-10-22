Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 22, 2022 – The bad blood between President William Ruto and former DCI boss George Kinoti is far from over.

After sacking him, disbanding the DCI killer squad that he was running and ordering investigations into the conduct of officers, Ruto is not done with humiliating the former DCI boss.

This is after he demoted an officer because of his friendship with Kinoti.

Former Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) boss John Gachomo was recalled to police headquarters at Jogoo House a day after he was promoted to lead the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

Gachomo, who was to succeed the newly appointed director of the criminal investigations, Amin Mohamed, was accused of having close ties with George Kinoti.

Ruto sacked Kinoti and appointed Amin Mohamed to replace him as the new DCI Boss.

Insiders also lamented that Gachomo was not suited to lead IAU, which investigates police officers and recommends prosecution, as he was in charge of the Anti-Terror Police Unit in the past.

The dreaded police force has always been scrutinised and criticised, with civil societies accusing it of extra-judicial killing, kidnappings and torture of terrorism suspects.

Reports further alleged that key security stakeholders opposed his promotion.

Human rights organisations recently urged President William Ruto to also disband alleged killer groups in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) previously led by Gachomo.

The group claimed that the troops not only engaged in extrajudicial killings but also enforced disappearances like their counterparts at the defunct Special Service Unit (SSU) attached to the DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.