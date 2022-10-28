Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – The bad blood between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her MCAs is far from over.

This is after it emerged that the MCAs might impeach her for failing to give in to their demands of giving them money without following the laid down procedure.

And to make matters worse, President William Ruto may be behind the entire hullabaloo in Meru if the statement by his ardent supporters is anything to go by.

In a telling move, Ruto’s supporter and blogger by the name Gilbert ‘GK’ Onorpik took to his Twitter to congratulate Meru Deputy Governor in advance.

He insinuated that Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment is in the offing and the Deputy Governor will take over from her.

According to Onorpik, Ruto is fully aware of the new development in Meru and may be indirectly funding MCAs to kick Mwangaza out of office.

Throughout her struggle, Governor Mwangaza has blamed greedy MCAs and unnamed powerful politicians for her tribulations.

