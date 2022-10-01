Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 1, 2022 – President William Ruto, on Friday, sent emissaries to former President Uhuru Kenyatta who returned from a holiday abroad.

After handing over power to Ruto on September 13th, Uhuru flew abroad for a holiday with his family.

The son of Jomo jetted into the country on Thursday and Friday night, Ruto sent two of his close confidants to Uhuru‘s residence, where they delivered the new head of state’s message.

Although the message ‘specifics” have not been made public, it is believed that the two had high-caliber political discussions that may surface in the coming days.

Even though president Ruto has already said that there will be no more handshakes, when he appointed him to lead peace talks and negotiations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other troubled East African nations, he showed that he was willing to work with the Son of Jomo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.