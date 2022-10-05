Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 5, 2022 – President William Ruto seems to be borrowing heavily from his arch-rival, Raila Odinga.

From the austerity measures last week, which he literally lifted from Raila’s playbook, Ruto seems to have embraced Raila Odinga’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) even after vehemently opposing it.

His new power tactic signals a change of heart for a man who stood against Raila’s push for the constitutional amendment.

BBI had proposed an expansion to the Executive to create a post of Prime Minister and his two deputies. It also proposed that some Cabinet Secretaries would be appointed from parliament among other things.

However, after winning the August General Election, the Head of State appears to heavily borrow Raila’s tactics on BBI in a way to find a formula to reward his close allies and regional and ethnic balance within the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Firstly, Ruto nominated Musalia Mudavadi to the position of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

During the appointment, the President also noted that Mudavadi’s position will be the most powerful after the Presidency, a position the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga pushed for in the BBI.

According to former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party Vice-Chairperson and Raila’s ally, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, Ruto’s administration is introducing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) through the backdoor.

“The way I see the current administration of William Ruto is that they are trying to embrace the BBI through the backdoor, they have created the position of the prime minister of course without two deputies, and now they are creating positions of Assistant Ministers calling them CAS,” he stated.

