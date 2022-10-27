Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, October 27, 2022 – President William Ruto has issued a message to the newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries that will be seen as one way of encouraging them to cheat on their spouses.

Speaking at State House during the swearing-in of 24 Cabinet Secretaries that were approved by the National Assembly on Wednesday, Ruto asked the spouses of his Cabinet Secretaries to be understanding if their better halves don’t come home.

“You will be leaving your office late. Spouses, please understand these people because they will be sleeping in the office in the next couple of months,” Ruto said.

He thanked the families for the support they have granted the ministers since they were nominated.

“Thanks for your support and we promise to do our best,” Ruto added.

Many Kenyans are of the argument that Ruto’s message may encourage amorous Cabinet Secretaries to cheat on their spouses on the pretext that they were working at night.

