Sunday, October 23, 2022 – President William Ruto is now under pressure to reward Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka with a State job for attending his poorly attended Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on Thursday.

Kalonzo was the only Opposition big wig who attended the Mashujaa Day fete presided over by President William Ruto.

The event was Ruto’s first public function since being sworn in.

Other Azimio bigwigs, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta, were a no-show at the event, which was poorly attended.

As such, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has asked Ruto to reward the Wiper leader for his patriotism.

Cherargei, a close ally of the President, said by attending the 59th Mashujaa Day fate, Kalonzo showed that he had pledged his loyalty to the Kenya Kwanza Government.

“By attending Mashujaa Day, Kalonzo pledged loyalty to Ruto’s government and is patriotic,” Cherargei said.

Cherargei further asked the Head of State to consider replacing Uhuru with Kalonzo Musyoka as the peace envoy, saying that Ruto’s predecessor was busy with Azimio activities.

“He should be appointed to be the special envoy on peace to replace Rtd President Uhuru Kenyatta who is busy with Azimio-OKA activities. Kalonzo in future shall not miscalculate himself again politically,” he added.

Both Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta were not in the country during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

