Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi, seems to be among Azimio One Kenya Alliance orphans who are still confused after President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance won the August 9th Presidential election.

Ruto, through his ‘hustler nation’ narrative, annihilated Azimio Candidate, Raila Odinga who was enjoying massive support from the deep state and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Commenting on social media on Wednesday, Mutahi confirmed that Ruto, through his ‘hustler nation’ mantra, whitewashed Raila Odinga who emerged second during the hotly contested Presidential duel.

And in what can be seen as his ‘Damascus moment’, Mutahi, said he was the one who coined the ‘hustler nation’ narrative and since he was campaigning for Raila Odinga he was unable to reverse it as ordered by his seniors.

“How do you flip from your own idea? I created the hustler nation to defeat Raila. Then I was asked to reverse it. The attempt failed. Now I am back to default settings. If the facts change, you change your mind. If supporting your idea is flipping, yes I have flipped. And then?” Prof Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.