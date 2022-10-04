Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – The commander of the land forces of the Ugandan People’s Defense Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the son of President Yoweri Museveni, has caused serious commotion that has put State House, Nairobi on high alert.

This is after he hinted at invading Kenya to test the limit of President William Ruto and Kenya’s military power.

In an apparent show of strength, he and his army possess, Museveni’s first-born son said his army is much stronger than that of Kenya.

He said that it will take him and his army less than two weeks to subdue the Kenyan military and take control of Kenya’s capital city Nairobi.

“It would take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” Kainerugaba said.

Muhoozi went further to say that once he captures Nairobi, he will be staying in either Westlands or Riverside.

“After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?” he posed.

The remarks by Museveni’s son were considered to be ‘demeaning’ by a section of Kenyans who dared him to make good his threat.

Led by City Lawyer Donald Kipkorir, they urged the Kenya Defense Forces to stand up and defend Kenya’s territories against invasion by dictators like Museveni and his spoiled son.

“Muhoozi Kainerugaba Museveni, Uganda Army Commander and next President of Uganda says it will take his army only two weeks to take over Kenya. I am yet to hear our Army Commander denying or admitting our Army’s ability to defend our borders from the threatened inversion,” Kipkorir said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.