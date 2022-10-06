Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – President Yoweri Museveni has invited President William Ruto to Uganda amid diplomatic tension between the two countries sparked by his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Ruto is set to grace Uganda’s Independence Day celebrations on Sunday, in what is seen as a move by Kampala to de-escalate the tension with Nairobi.

Reports indicated that Ruto is among the dignitaries invited by Museveni as the country marks 60 years since it gained independence. The president is expected to depart on Saturday, October 8.

The Ugandan president had moved to quell a potential diplomatic tiff between Nairobi and Kampala after the remarks made by his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who claimed that it would take him less than two weeks to capture Kenya.

In a detailed statement on Wednesday, Museveni apologized to Kenyans for Kainerugaba’s outburst and meddling in the country’s internal affairs.

However, in a move that has left Kenyans wondering, Museveni promoted his son to full General in the military ranks immediately after the offensive tweets against Kenya.

Museveni went on to defend his reason for promoting Muhoozi, saying he is a good man despite everything he has done.

“I promoted him because this mistake is one aspect where he has acted negatively as a Public officer. There are, however, many other positive contributions the General has made and can still make. This is a time-tested formula –discourage the negative and encourage the positive,” Museveni stated.

“Very sorry, ndugu zetu Wakenya. Also sorry to the Ugandans who could have been annoyed by one of their officials meddling in the affairs of brother Kenya. I know for a fact that General Muhoozi is a passionate Pan-Africanist.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.