Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 6, 2022 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, is still nursing election loss wounds, going by how she commented on social media after President William Ruto left the country for Ethiopia on Thursday.

Ruto left the country for Addis Ababa, where he will hold a meeting with Ethiopia leaders and then head to Uganda on Saturday to attend Uganda’s independence diamond jubilee on Sunday.

Ruto is accompanied by Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, and Former Machakos County governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua.

Reacting to Ruto’s visit, Martha Karua, who was former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate during the August 9th presidential election, accused Ruto of traveling excessively rather than keeping the commitments he made during the campaign.

Here is a screenshot of what Martha Karua wrote on her Twitter account after Ruto jetted out of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.