Friday, October 7, 2022– Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has left President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza camp very disappointed.

This is after he ruled out any possibility of his dumping Raila Odinga and ODM to join them in the foreseeable future.

He said this during an interview yesterday, where he was put on the spot after admitting that President William Ruto is his personal friend.

Jalang’o was asked if he would be crossing over to join Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza if the Head of State asked him to.

However, the Langa’ata legislator said that he was happy and contented at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

“Any government needs an Opposition, if we all cross over who will do these checks and balances? I will not cross over.”

“For now, I’m happy in my party – ODM, I’m happy and contented in Azimio, but that does not change the fact that the president is a personal friend,” he stated.

Ruto has been on the charm offensive to woo Azimio legislators; a move that has paid off big time as many have already crossed over to Kenya Kwanza, making it the biggest coalition in the country today.

