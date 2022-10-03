Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 3, 2022 – Gor Mahia Football Club Chairman, Ambrose Rachier, has cleared the air on whether being a freemason is the same as devil worshipping.

In an exclusive interview with NTV on Sunday evening, Rachier divulged intriguing details about the secret group, dismissing its linkages to devil worshipping.

“I think it is all about ignorance. If you get to the masonic hall, the first thing you get is a citation of King Solomon to God. I think most are talking from a point of view of Christianity, yet masonry is not based on any particular religion,” Rachier said.

“We have Muslims in freemasonry, Christians, Buddhists and a few atheists, so there is no reference whatsoever to issues of devil worship, whoever the devil is,” Rachier added.

Rachier also insisted that freemasonry is a society like many other societies.

He said the first step in joining the secret group is through referrals, where one is invited by an insider. He said the insider explains to you about the group and its importance.

The insider then holds a meeting with the already initiated members to inform them he has someone he would like to bring in.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.