Friday, October 21, 2022 – An Iranian government spokesperson has questioned Britney Spears’ mental health after the singer voiced her support for women’s rights protests there.

The Islamic Republic News Agency tweeted: ‘American singer Britney Spears was placed under her father’s conservatorship in 2008 due to her mental health problems’ on their official Twitter account.’

‘That gave Britney’s father control over her finances and even her personal life aspects such as pregnancy, remarriage, and visits to her teenage sons,’ the tweet concluded.

They also attached a picture of a separate reply to Spears’ tweet from another user who wrote ‘Nice talk. Can you manage your own money yet?’

They did so in response to a tweet from Spears, 40, whose 28-year-old husband Sam Asghari Iranian American. It said: ‘Me & my husband stand with the people of Iran fighting for freedom.’

Iran appeared to be attempting to question whether Spears was in a fit state to question in the country, which is run by a cabal of hardline Islamic clerics.

Back in September, Asghari posted a video to his Instagram sharing why he supported the protests in Iran.

‘After 1979, the Islamic Republic regime took over and forced its ideology, propaganda and dictatorship on the people,’ Asghari, 28, said. ‘It slaughtered, murdered and stole from innocent people.’

Women across Iran have been protesting gendered oppression following the death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the Muslim nation’s strict morality laws which requires women to cover their hair.

The IRNA have repeatedly claimed that Amini died from a heart attack, but her family alleged she was beaten to death.

Other celebrities, including Meghan Markle, have thrown their support behind the women protesting in Iran.