Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Iranian coroner has announced that Mahsa Amini, whose death in police custody sparked nationwide protests, did not die as a result of violent blows but from multiple organ failure caused by lack of oxygen to the brain.

The country’s authorities also deny reports that security forces killed two girls during protests over Amini’s death, saying they both died of suicide by falling from roofs.

Human rights group Amnesty International and social media reports have refuted the Iranian authority’s claim by saying that Sarina Esmaeilzadeh, 16, and Nika Shakarami, 17, were both killed when participating in protests over the recent death of Amini in police custody.

The death of the 22-year-old while in the custody of Iran’s morality police last month has ignited weeks of nationwide protests.

Amini went into a coma after being arrested in Tehran and died while she was in police custody in a hospital.

Her father has said she had bruises on her legs and holds the police responsible for her death.

At Amini’s funeral in Saqez, her hometown in Kurdistan, security forces fired tear gas at protesters who had gathered. The demonstrators chanted ‘death to the dictator’ as they removed their headscarves.

Women and young school girls have been pictured waving and burning headscarves in protest over the regime.

According to Mail Online, around 150 people have been killed, hundreds have been injured and thousands arrested in a crackdown on nationwide anti-hijab protests.

Sarina Esmaeilzadeh and Nika Shakarami, who the Iranian authorities claim both died after falling from roofs, were demonstrating over the death of Mahsa Amini when they were killed by Iranian security forces.

They were struck over the head with batons, social media reports and Amnesty International said.

The chief justice of Alborz province where Esmaeilzadeh died said a preliminary investigation showed her death was caused by suicide from a fall from the roof of a five-story building, the ISNA news agency said.

Chief justice Hossein Fazeli Herikandi said claims in opposition media about her death were ‘lies’. He also claimed that Esmaeilzadeh had a history of suicide attempts’.

Amnesty International, rejected the Iranian authority’s account of her death. The human rights groups said she was one of at least 52 people killed by security forces between September 19 and 25, saying Esmaeilzadeh ‘died after being severely beaten in the head with batons’.