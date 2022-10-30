Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – A nosy patron recorded a video of an intoxicated slay queen exposing her private parts while dancing the night away in a popular Nairobi club.

The petite slay queen left the house without wearing anything under.

She accidentally exposed her private parts while dancing as patrons who were seated behind her enjoyed the view.

Her friends continued cheering her instead of saving her from the embarrassment.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.