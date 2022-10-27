Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Vivo Activewear

Job Vacancy: Internal Audit Assistant

Vivo Activewear is a retail clothing business started in 2011.

In just over 10 years of operation, Vivo has blossomed into the “go-to” store for stylish yet comfortable, functional and affordable women’s clothing.

Vivo currently has 20 physical stores in Nairobi, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret, Nakuru and Mombasa in Kenya and one store in Kigali Rwanda.

The brand is known for its bright, versatile, colourful and edgy styles. Vivo clothes appeal across the board, and in particular to anyone who enjoys style and is young at heart.

Job Purpose: We are looking to hire an Internal Audit Assistant. Reporting to Internal Auditor the candidate will be responsible for the examination and analysis of business records, accounting systems and records of company assets to evaluate relevant risks, determine financial status and operating performance, and prepare timely audit reports with recommendations for review by the internal auditor.

The candidate will need to be proactive, detail oriented and self-motivated. This role requires a team player of irreproachable integrity.

The role involves bouncing between detailed tasks, leading audit activities, building reports, and building accountability.

Key responsibilities for this role includes:-

Financial Management / Risks / Reporting

Examine specific components of the financial statements to ensure that they are accurate and comply with laws and regulations.

Assess financial and operations records and procedures, draft reports with best-practices recommendations for review by the internal auditor.

Identify and recommend ways to reduce costs, enhance revenues, and improve profits.

Ensure all laid down financial processes are followed at all times and review for regular and timely compliance with financial system controls.

Draft report of audit results for review by the Internal Auditor.

Coordinate with external auditors as needed in their review of the control environment and financial statements

Perform both announced and unannounced audits in the different business segments.

Inventory & Supply Chain Management

Perform random cycle counts of stock across all business locations and prepare variance reports and recommendations for review by the internal auditor.

Finding, reporting and recommending controls to stop fraud and systematic errors.

Carry out stock reconciliations across the business.

Risk

Identify and assess areas of significant business risk.

Identify and reduce all business and financial risks through effective implementation and monitoring of controls.

Effective implementation of the annual Internal Audit plan.

Knowledge & Experience

CPA II.

Bachelor’s degree in a business-related discipline.

Two years of work experience in an internal audit environment.

Skills & Competencies

Good communication skills both written and verbal

Financial analysis and reporting skills

Good financial controls

Strong leadership skills

How to Apply

Apply by sending your motivation letter and CV with subject “Internal Assistant Audit Position” to: recruitment@vivoactivewear.com to be received no later than 10th November 2022 close of business.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.