Monday, October 31, 2022 – Inter Miami are reportedly confident of signing Lionel Messi and hopes the PSG star will agree on a deal in the ‘coming months’ to join the American club.

Messi is under contract at PSG until next summer but speculation has continued to rage over his future should he not sign a new deal with the French giants.

The 35-year-old Argentine forward has been linked with a return to Barcelona after he left last August to join PSG.

According to The Athletic, secret talks have been ongoing for several months between his representatives and those of Inter Miami.

Such is the advanced nature of the discussions that Inter Miami are now expecting Messi, one of the greatest players of all time, to sign for the club in the near future, The Athletic reports.

Jorge and Jose Mas, the brothers who co-own Inter Miami alongside David Beckham, have reportedly held numerous meetings with Messi’s father Jorge over a potential move.

A deal for Messi would arguably be a bigger signing for the MLS for a club that was only founded four-and-a-half years ago.