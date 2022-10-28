Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, October 28, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is still in campaign mode going by what he told Kenyans on Friday.

Speaking at Movenpick Hotel during the Humanitarian Initiative 2022, Gachagua said many people were treating him as a fool until he defeated Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, during the Deputy President debate in July.

Gachagua also said that the media was also to blame for destroying his reputation and image by allowing many Kenyans to give him funny names to demean him.

He also said the media was not shy in calling him a thief, yet his Sh 200 million corruption case was fabricated by former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

On his mode of dressing, Gachagua said he doesn’t care about the clothes he wears because he is busy working for Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.