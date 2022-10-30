Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – The verified Instagram account of suspected Internet fraudster, Abbas Ramoni popularly known as Hushpuppi, has been deactivated by Meta, the parent company of the platform.

Hushpuppi, who is currently been tried in the United States of America on charges of impersonation, scam, identity theft, etc. was arrested in Dubai by agents of the Dubai Police and US Federal Bureau of Investigations in 2020.

Prior to his arrest, Hushpuppi showed off his flamboyant lifestyle via his page.

A quick search shows that the handle has been deactivated as it did not come up among the results seen.