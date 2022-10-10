Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 10 October 2022 – The ill-fated bus that was involved in an accident at Subuiga blackspot on the Meru-Nanyuki road was a mobile luxury mini club.

Passengers who had booked the charcoal black bus dubbed ‘Party on wheels’ were offered an extraordinary party experience while on board.

The bus was fitted with a mini bar, DJ deck, screen monitors and sound system, and comfortable lounge seats with ample dancing space.

Its patrons were entertained as they enjoyed the beautiful Mt Kenya scenery.

A video taken before the deadly crash showed the passengers on board dancing and indulging in alcohol as the deejay entertained them.

They were headed to Samburu where they planned to spend the night in the jungle.

The passengers left Nairobi at 9 am Saturday and made several stopovers before the accident.

They traversed the scenic Buuri region as they went around Mt Kenya.

At the accident scene, beer cans and liquor bottles littered the road.

Preliminary investigations indicated the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a 14-seater matatu, before ramming a trailer that was also heading in the same direction.

The bus driver and 10 passengers died on the spot.

Below is a video taken before the deadly accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.