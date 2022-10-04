Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 4, 2022 – An Instagram influencer stripped to her birthday suit in a new photo to show how much a body can change.

Karina Irby, who has over 1.2million Instagram followers, is known to share mostly bikini photos with her curves on display.

Today, she shared a candid snap to show that her body isn’t always perfect.

The influencer showed her bloated tummy and revealed ovulation is responsible for the bloating.

She added that she felt “ugly, useless and exhausted” last night because of her bloated tummy and couldn’t look at herself in the mirror.

She then encouraged other women to understand that bloating is normal and she will no longer hide hers.

Her post got support from followers, with many thanking her for being so open. Others revealed they can relate and feel better that they are not alone.

