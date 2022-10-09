Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 October 2022 – Police in India are investigating allegations that an 11-year-old schoolgirl has been gang-raped by two senior students in the school toilet.

The alleged assault happened in July but came to light on Thursday, October 6, after it was highlighted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

The DCW called for an inquiry into the role of school authorities in the alleged crime.

Police have registered a case, but they are yet to make any arrests.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 5, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said the girl, a student of a government-run school in the capital, Delhi, had alleged that she was going to her classroom in July when she collided with two boys – both high school students at the same school.

The girl said that she apologised to the boys, “but they started abusing her and took her inside a toilet, locked the door and allegedly raped her”, the statement added.

Ms Maliwal said the girl had also accused the school authorities “of covering up the matter”.

She alleged that she had informed a teacher about what had happened, but was told that “the boys have been expelled”.

“It is very unfortunate that even schools are unsafe for children in the capital,” Ms Maliwal said.

She added that the role of school authorities must be investigated and police must take action against “the school teacher and any other staff” who did not report the alleged assault.

The school has maintained that the girl did not report the incident to the principal, but it has ordered an investigation.

Police said they had registered a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, and had opened an investigation.

They added they were questioning teachers and the suspected students.