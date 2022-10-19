Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 19, 2022 – Actors, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde, are speaking out after their former nanny dropped some shocking allegations about the former couple’s split.

In a new interview with Dailymail.com published Monday, October 17, the pair’s ex-nanny, claimed that she was caught in the middle of the growing tension between Jason Sudekis who starred in hit series “Ted Lasso” and his ex-fiancée.

Despite reports that the duo had split amicably before Olivia started dating her now boyfriend and singer, Harry Styles, the nanny claims told the publication that the split allegedly left Jason, “distraught and drinking heavily alone at home and ranting to the couple’s nanny: ‘she’s f***ing someone else.’”

The nanny shared what she claims are screenshots of text message conversations, which she reportedly had with both Jason and Olivia, which detailed the ongoing drama.

“[Jason] was just out of control crying. I didn’t know what to say. He was just crying and crying and saying he was going to get her back and he loved her. He was so brokenhearted – I felt for him. He started telling me details [of her relationship with styles] and he said ‘she put the move on him. She put the first move on him’.” the nanny reportedly told the publication.

In November 2020, the ex-nanny claims things got so bad when Olivia was making a salad for Harry in the family’s kitchen, she further claims Jason was so upset he tried to stop her from leaving by laying under her car.

“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you’. And he said: If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me’?’ so then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry.” she told Dailymail.com

According to the nanny, there were a lot of mixed messages from Olivia to Jason, and she claims the couple tried therapy but Olivia never took the sessions seriously.

She went on to claim that when Jason found out that she had been in contact with the “Don’t Worry Darling” director he would get angry until one night when she claims he fired her, adding: “He said ‘You’re going to get your stuff and get out. Why are you sending her messages?’ I said, ‘Jason, you’ve been drinking and I can tell that you’re drunk. You’re very angry and I’m afraid of you’.’

Following the allegation, Olivia and Jason issued a statement on Tuesday obtained by Access Hollywood, slamming the new report calling the allegations “false” and “scurrilous.”

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone,” the statement reads