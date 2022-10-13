Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 13 October 2022 – Christopher Meloni is embracing being seen as a “zaddy”.

The “Law & Order: SVU” star admitted in a new interview that he never expected to become a hottie with a body at age 61 but is happy to take on his “second act.”

Speaking to People magazine, he said: “It’s a gas. It’s fun. I don’t know, has anyone else been crowned zaddy? Once it’s bestowed upon you, you have to just ride that horse as long as you can.”

Meloni went viral when he appeared fully nude in a commercial for Peloton in July 2022.

Speaking of his career resurgence in the new interview, Meloni said: “It’s great. Are you kidding me? I’m 61 years old and a zaddy. The lucky streak continues.”

While the “Runaway Bride” actor has the support of his wife of 27 years, artist Doris Sherman Williams, he admitted his 21-year-old daughter, Sophia, and 18-year-old son, Dante, still give him a hard time about his newfound title.

He said: “My wife, she’s lovely, she gets it. Meaning she’s like, ‘Eh, whatever.’ My kids, on the other hand, invariably once a month, it’s ‘Really? Really?

“Their friends will send them a meme that’s come out or whatever.”

“But I think secretly in their hearts, they get it,” Meloni added. “It’s cool, because we all have a good goof with it. My children’s friends bust my chops, but it’s all fun. It’s an honor.”