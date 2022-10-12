Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 12, 2022 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament and Cabinet Secretary nominee for Defence, Aden Duale, has warned those who were involved in multi-billion corruption scandals like KEMSA, to run before President William Ruto catches up with them.

This is after it emerged that Ruto is coming for them hard and will not spare anyone, whether a friend or enemy.

Speaking during the house sitting yesterday, Duale disclosed that President Ruto has demonstrated his commitment to ending the hemorrhage of public resources in Kenya within his first 100 days in office.

Ruto’s administration has turned its focus towards KEMSA which has been riddled with corrupt dealings since Covid-19 struck the country in 2020.

Duale banked on President Ruto’s resolve to accord independence to oversight bodies as the sign that his administration will succeed in the war against graft.

“For corruption, watch his pace. If you were involved in KEMSA, if you have a file whether you belong to Kenya Kwanza or if you belong to the Opposition, he categorically said he will empower the oversight of independent institutions,” he stated.

This comes days after Jubilee honcho David Murathe, who was involved in the KEMSA scandal, was temporarily blocked from jetting out of the country by Ruto’s government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.