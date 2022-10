Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 October 2022 – Gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has seemingly reacted to the leaked sex tape of crossdresser, James Brown.

In a post shared online, Bisi pointed out that if one has to do a sex tape just to prove they are straight, then it could be that the person isn’t straight.

See his post below