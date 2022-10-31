Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, October 31, 2022 – An Kenyan lady, identified as Gladys Memo, claims that her life is in danger after she divorced her husband Collins Onano.

She posted a distressing message on Facebook and alleged that Collins has refused to move on after they parted ways.

He has been sending her death threats and using rogue DCI officers to intimidate her.

He reportedly wants to inherit everything she has worked for after their marriage crumbled.

Gladys went on to reveal that she went through hell for the 7 years that she was married to Collins and cited infidelity as one of the major causes of their break up.

“It has been 7 years of pain and unfaithfulness,” she wrote.

She also alleged that her mother-in-law has been sending her abusive text messages after she divorced her abusive son.

Gladys said that if she dies today, her husband should be treated as the main suspect.

Netizens rushed to her timeline and urged DCI to intervene before it’s too late.

They said that the matter should not be taken lightly, following recent cases of jilted couples killing each mother.

Here is a screenshot of the distressing message that the lady posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.