Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 28 October 2022 – Mama Ida Odinga’s bodyguard, Barrack Oduor, has been laid to rest in Kisumu.

The burial was attended by ODM politicians among them Gideon Ochanda, Siaya County Speaker George Okode and Siaya Woman Representative Dr. Christine Ombaka, among other guests.

Barrack was shot two weeks ago while reportedly fighting over a woman.

The suspect who shot him is in police custody.

The deceased is survived by a wife and five children.

Below are photos of the burial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST