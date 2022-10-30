Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, October 30, 2022 – Actress Ruth Eze has said that she can’t leave a man who cheats on her.

The actress who said this in an interview with Saturday Sun, recalled how her father told her that men are polygamous in nature.

Stressing that “all men cheat,” including “Pastors and Reverend Fathers,” Ruth Eze added that she can only leave a man who is temperamental, violent and toxic.

She said;

“My late father told me that men are polygamous in nature but if you are lucky, you will find the one that will not rub it on your face. If I catch him cheating, it’s okay. We will sit down and talk about it because to be very honest with you, every man in this world cheats even; Pastors, Reverend Fathers too. My girlfriend used to say, “Ruth, your kind of mind is what is needed to go through this life.”

“There is no man that is faithful. You’d see a man who cheated a day to his wedding day.

“He was going to wed the following day and they caught him pants down with his girlfriend. I feel it’s their nature and I will not leave a man because he cheats but I will leave a man when I see that you are temperamental, violent or toxic for my energy but if it’s cheating, I will not leave the man.”

On domestic violence in marriage, Ruth Eze said;

“Domestic violence is not part of the reasons that I’m scared of marriage because no man can be violent with me o. You can’t! I will not allow you. I am educated, smart, brilliant, beautiful and talented and I will not allow you. I am not one of those women that will allow one man to be violent with them. You cannot be violent with me. But with these crazy stories flying everywhere, I’m just scared.”