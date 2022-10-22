Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said he plans to liberate the Luo-Nyanza region from the political grasp of the Odinga family.

For close to 60 years, the Luo community has been under Raila Odinga’s patronage and according to Miguna time has come for Luos to be emancipated from Odingaism.

Miguna made the remarks on Friday evening when he appeared in an interview on NTV.

He said Raila Odinga has been taking Luos the wrong route because he is only interested in money and power.

Miguna further said he wants to take Luos to where they used to belong when it comes to knowledge and academic brilliance.

“In the past, schools in Luo Nyanza were doing very well. Kenyans recognised that Luos stood for something as a nation. They stood for the bill of rights before we had the new Constitution, they fought for democracy,” Miguna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.