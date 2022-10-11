Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 11, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to government officials responding to his utterances through the media.

Speaking over the weekend, Gachagua maintained that he will not be reluctant on telling the public the truth, which has created discomfort with the officials.

He stated that he is open to correction as long as it is backed with facts to counter his claims.

“I am urging those leaders who worked with Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, you had better get used to the DP because I will always speak the truth.”

“Now some of them want to argue with us when we say that the institution is on its knees yet it is in the public domain. When we say so, you oppose that it has not, yet you are the chairman, then tell us why,” he reiterated.

The DP remained unapologetic about the sentiments he made about officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Police Service and how they should handle cases involving elected leaders.

“The issue of imposing cases on Kenyans because of politics has come to an end, that is the truth. That is a misuse of the police service.

“I spoke with the Commissioners and we don’t blame them. You must respect governors and MPs, and in any case, if you do not agree with the governor, he or she will not be transferred, but you will,” Gachagua remarked.

The DP made the remarks shortly after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei renewed his calls for state corporations to desist from openly disputing the second in command as it amounted to ridicule.

This comes after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge differed with Gachagua over the alleged attempts by the former government to control the Foreign Exchange Reserves in the country.

Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph also differed with Gachagua on his claims that the National carrier was under State capture.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.