Friday, October 21, 2022 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, has revealed how former President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered him to ship Mithika Linturi out of the country to stop him from tabling an impeachment motion against Anne Waiguru who was then Devolution Cabinet Secretary.

Linturi had initiated a motion in 2014 to kick out Waiguru from the Cabinet over her involvement in the Sh791 million National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

Ichung’wah, who was then vice chair of the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee, said he was ordered by Uhuru to travel with Linturi to Turkey and leave him in Istanbul to stop him from tabling a motion that could see Waiguru impeached and removed from the Cabinet.

“I was directed by none other than President Uhuru Kenyatta to ship Hon. Linturi out of this country on a trip that we were going to Turkey that weekend,” Ichung’wah said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.