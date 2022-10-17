Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 17, 2022 – Former Mungiki leader, Ndura Waruinge, has claimed that he was offered Sh40 million by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to testify against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The offer was made around 2009 as the ICC built cases against six people accused of bearing the greatest responsibility for the electoral violence triggered by disputed presidential poll results pitting incumbent Mwai Kibaki against challenger Raila Odinga in 2007.

“I was offered Sh40 million to be on the side of the prosecution,” said Ndura, the former coordinator of the outlawed Mungiki sect who has since turned preacher.

Along with the financial pledge, he was told to choose a European country of his choice where he was to live with his family.

Ndura, now head of the Miracle Valley International Church in Kenya, claimed that a prominent local lawyer was the link between him and ICC.

He said after a thorough soul searching, the Saul-turned-Paul preacher declined the offer.

The preacher said a few days later he was attacked at his home by robbers who robbed him and beat him badly.

“The furious attackers demanded to know why I had refused to be on their side,” Ndura said.

Ndura then became a defense witness for Uhuru, allegedly writing a statement that exonerated him from the Naivasha and Nakuru violence where he had been accused of funding violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.