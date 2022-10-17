Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 October 2022 – US-based businessman, Francis Van-Lare, has shared a picture of his photoshopped face which he claimed to be the handwork of one of his ex-wives.

According to him, the former wife, who he described as a ‘Jezebel’ used to photoshop his face to deceive people that she married a much younger man.

“I used to be married to someone who will ‘photoshop’ my face to make me look 20 years younger . I was like why marry me and be deceiving the world that you married a man in his 30s? See her work her” he wrote.